Hind Zinc fertiliser project faces hurdle, may relocate

Vedanta Resources’ much-delayed project to set up a fertiliser plant in Rajasthan with an investment of Rs 1,350 crore seems to have a hit a bump, and the company is looking for alternate locations within the state.

In 2015, Hindustan Zinc, part of Vedanta Resources, owned by Anil Agarwal, announced plans for setting up a greenfield 1.02 mt per annum di-ammonium phosphate plant using the sulphuric acid derived from zinc production and rock phosphate from the company’s mine. The plant was supposed to come up near the zinc smelter at Chittogarh in Udaipur.

Hindustan Zinc wanted to use part of the land provided near the plant for a green belt for the fertiliser project. However, it faced a lot of opposition at the mandatory public hearing meeting for environment clearance held in February. The general public, political parties, including Rajendra Singh Vidhuri, MLA, Beghu and Chandrabhan Singh Aakia, MLA, Chittorgarh had expressed serious concern over the plant being proposed at the land given for green belt.

However, the company in the Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan report said the land was acquired in 2006 for greenbelt development. The company has already covered over 33 per cent of the area under plantation, so this land is not required for further plantation purpose.

Application has been submitted to the respective authorities for conversion of this land for industrial use, it said in the report submitted in August.

In a response to BusinessLine questions on hurdles and prolonged delay to the fertiliser project, Amitabh Gupta, President, Hindustan Zinc said the company has received strong representations favouring the project, including from ministers, public representatives and a village sarpanch. The location is in the final stage of conversion to industrial land.

“Presentation for Environment Clearance was done in October. We see favourable direction on all approvals," he said.

However, he said as a back-up the company is considering two other locations within the state, he added without mentioning which are the locations.

The company has surplus land in Zawar and Dariba but the fertilizer plant has to be located closer to the zinc smelter as transporting sulphuric acid to longer distance will not be viable proposition in longer term, said an analyst.

The company may zero in on Dariba as an alternate as Zawar is a mining location. If the location is shifted to a new place, it will delay the fertilizer project further as they have to start the entire process afresh, he said.

Tuticorin plant

Vedanta Group may not rush ahead with the fertiliser project, as its copper plant at Tuticorin has remained shut for more than one year due environment violations.

Vedanta had challenged the closure order by Tamil Nadu government through an appeal before the National Green Tribunal, which in December 2018 ruled that the order was non-sustainable and unjustified.

However, the Supreme Court in February set aside the Tribunal's order on the grounds of maintainability and directed Vedanta to file a writ petition before the Madras High Court. The latter is reportedly expected to take the matter up for hearing in the first week of December.