Hind Zinc to invest ₹10,000-cr on greenfield smelter in Gujarat

Zinc maker, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) will invest up to ₹10,000 crore to set up a modern greenfield zinc smelter project in South Gujarat.

The company on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government to set up a 300 kilo-tonnes per annum (KTPA) greenfield zinc smelter at Doswada, GIDC in Tapi district. It will bbe 110 kms from Hazira port and and about 90 km from the proposed Megdala port.

Spread over 415 acres, the facility will entail an investment of ₹5,000-10,000 crore in phases and will be operational by 2022.

Zero discharge tech

It will use zero discharge technology and automation and generate over 5,000 jobs directly and indirectly. It will be among the lowest cost smelters globally, and the unit will also produce other minor metals.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said, “We will extend all support to ensure that the plant is commissioned in stipulated time. The plant will increase employment and thereby boost the economy in the region.” The MoU was signed by MK. Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines, and Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc.

Anil Agarwal, Founder and Non-Executive, Chairman, Vedanta Limited attended the signing ceremony over video conferencing facility.

Biggest investment

This is one of the largest MoUs signed by Gujarat under the State’s modified industrial policy, an official statement said. Agarwal, commented, “Given the reputation of Gujarat as an industrial hub of the country, it is our pleasure to build our dream project here. With this facility, we will together take India to the map of most efficient producers of zinc in the world. We have set out on a path towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

The new facility will be in close proximity to the downstream user industries. Besides, it will aid in development of industrial clusters as well as ancillary industries in the future.

Arun Misra, CEO, HZL, said, “We plan to complete the Doswada unit by 2022 and this plant will not only create jobs for thousands of people in the State; but more importantly, will set a benchmark among industry as an environmentally-responsible and future-ready facility.”