Hindalco to invest ₹730 crore in extrusion plant at Silvassa

Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, plans to invest ₹730 crore in setting up 34,000-tonne extrusion plant at Silvassa.

With signs of revival in economy, Aditya Birla Group has been one of the few corporates to receive its investment plan. The Group’s flagship UltraTech Cement last week announced an investment of ₹5,477 crore to expand its capacity by 12.8 million tonnes per annum in the East, Central and North regions by the FY23.

The new plant will service the fast-growing market for extruded aluminium products in the western and southern regions. Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries said that the demand is picking in the automotive, building, construction sectors.

Over the next few years, as part of downstream strategy, the company aims to enhance capacity from 3,00,000 tonnes currently to over 6,00,000 tonnes with investments of about ₹7,000 crore, he said.

The focus on downstream assets is part of Sustainable Business Model with an emphasis on further de-risking the company’s business from LME volatility, he added. The Silvassa facility will service customers faster, with an offering of high-end quality aluminium products, he said.

Aluminium benefits

The fully-automated plant includes three extrusion presses and will enable Hindalco to service premium customers in the building and construction, auto and transport, electrical, consumer and industrial goods sectors. Aluminium is gaining ground as the preferred sustainable metal across these sectors as it is infinitely recyclable and enables industries to integrate circular economy models in their operations.

The western and southern regions of the domestic market account for over 60 per cent of the extrusion market.

The existing extrusion plants in Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh and Alupuram in Kerala cater mainly to the auto, defence, aerospace and industrial segments. The Silvassa facility will add an additional 34,000-tonne capacity with focus on the B&C segment which comprises over 60 per cent of the extrusion market, apart from auto, transport and other segments. Commercial production at the plant is expected to start in 24 months.

The increase in adoption of aluminium in diverse industry sectors is in line with global awareness of aluminium’s lightweight strength and infinite recyclability as a sustainable raw material.