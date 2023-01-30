Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is looking to appoint a mine developer-cum-operator for re-opening and expansion of Rakha Copper Mine, development and operations of underground mine at Chapri and commissioning of matching capacity new concentrator plant at Indian Copper Complex, Jharkhand, through revenue sharing model.

According to Arun Kumar Shukla, CMD, HCL, the company has been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure efficient utilization of the country’s copper resources on a sustainable basis and as a part of that it is looking to enhance its ore production capacity. Underground mine expansion is in progress in Malanjkhand Copper Project in Madhya Pradesh where the state government has extended the validity of copper mining lease till August 2043.

The company has enhanced its focus on depth exploration within its mining lease areas. Meanwhile, with completion of replacement of crusher in the Kolihan mines last year, HCL is looking forward to uninterrupted and augmented production of copper concentrate in Khetri Copper Complex in Rajasthan, Shukla said.