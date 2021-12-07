Hindustan Zinc announces interim dividend of ₹18 per share

Anil Agarwal-led Hindustan Zinc has announced an interim dividend of ₹18 per share. The record date for determining the eligible investor for paying the interim dividend is fixed as December 15. The company will distribute ₹7,606 crore among investors as dividend.

Last month, the government decided to sell its 30 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc which is among the largest producers of zinc, lead and silver. The government is considering all options including offloading its stake in the open market in tranches over a period of time.