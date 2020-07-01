Hindware Appliances launches auto-clean chimneys on Flipkart

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Somany Home Innovation, makers of ‘Hindware Appliances’ is on consolidation mode with the impact of the Covid lockdown on businesses all pervading.
It has launched a range of auto-clean chimneys — Ripple and Alexio — on e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.
Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Somany Home Innovation, said: “As we continue to work in the new normal, at Hindware Appliances, the focus is on offering smart automation-enabled appliances that are designed to simplify lives.”
“The lockdown period was tough but we kept helping customers by extending our services across various appliances. While it is hard to predict the future, we are confident that we will be able to achieve strong growth this year, too, as there is latent demand in the market. But people are cautious.
“During the lockdown, as people spend more time at homes, they would have planned their next products for purchase. While looking at business month by month, we have done well in June,” he told BusinessLine.
About 18-20 per cent of the company’s business is generated from e-commerce and it expects the segment to grow in the years to come.
Hari G Kumar, Senior Director - Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, “While the demand for smart kitchen appliances have been on the rise for the past few years, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated their adoption. We are also making our selection more affordable through various payment constructs such as no-cost EMI, to make our consumers’ lives and time in the kitchen simpler and quicker.”
The latest range of appliances offers advantages of advance-level filtration, high suction speed and motion-sensing, among others. While the Ripple series has two variants — Ripple SS and Ripple Black priced ₹24,990 and ₹26,990 — the Alexio series is priced at ₹22,990.
Somany Home Innovation is among the fastest-growing appliances company in the consumer appliances segment with a CAGR of 42 per cent. Hindware Appliances include water heaters, water purifiers, air coolers, air purifiers, extractor fans and various kitchen appliances.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...