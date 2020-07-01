Hindware Appliances launches auto-clean chimneys on Flipkart

Somany Home Innovation, makers of ‘Hindware Appliances’ is on consolidation mode with the impact of the Covid lockdown on businesses all pervading.

It has launched a range of auto-clean chimneys — Ripple and Alexio — on e-commerce marketplace Flipkart.

Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Somany Home Innovation, said: “As we continue to work in the new normal, at Hindware Appliances, the focus is on offering smart automation-enabled appliances that are designed to simplify lives.”

Latent demand

“The lockdown period was tough but we kept helping customers by extending our services across various appliances. While it is hard to predict the future, we are confident that we will be able to achieve strong growth this year, too, as there is latent demand in the market. But people are cautious.

“During the lockdown, as people spend more time at homes, they would have planned their next products for purchase. While looking at business month by month, we have done well in June,” he told BusinessLine.

About 18-20 per cent of the company’s business is generated from e-commerce and it expects the segment to grow in the years to come.

Smart kitchen

Hari G Kumar, Senior Director - Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, “While the demand for smart kitchen appliances have been on the rise for the past few years, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated their adoption. We are also making our selection more affordable through various payment constructs such as no-cost EMI, to make our consumers’ lives and time in the kitchen simpler and quicker.”

The latest range of appliances offers advantages of advance-level filtration, high suction speed and motion-sensing, among others. While the Ripple series has two variants — Ripple SS and Ripple Black priced ₹24,990 and ₹26,990 — the Alexio series is priced at ₹22,990.

Somany Home Innovation is among the fastest-growing appliances company in the consumer appliances segment with a CAGR of 42 per cent. Hindware Appliances include water heaters, water purifiers, air coolers, air purifiers, extractor fans and various kitchen appliances.