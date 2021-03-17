Hondo Motorcycle rides in premium big bike biz into Chennai

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) on Tuesday announced the opening of its premium big bike business vertical — the Honda BigWing — in Chennai.

The outlet has come up on Lattice Bridge Road, Adyar in Chennai, according to a statement.

“Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Chennai and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

The company’s first premium motorcycle business outlet was launched in Gurugram last year. Honda plans to increase the number of BigWing outlets to 50 across the country by the end of this fiscal.