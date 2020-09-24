Hope to sell 3,500-4,000 units a month in Oct, Nov: MG Motor

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Thursday said the company is expecting better sales in October and November, as the festival season kicks in, and there is a demand backlog for the Hector and ZS electric vehicle.
Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director at MG Motor India, told BusinessLine: “We have reached the level of 2,700-2,800 (units per month) sales right now so hopefully we will be able to reach 3,500-4,000 per month in October and November. This is what we are looking at.”
He said, industry wise there is some progress and the company expects to overcome the supply chain constraints soon. There is some pent-up demand and the situation is improving.
However, he cautioned that the demand side looks more tactical now.
“Right now, because of the festivities people are buying and there is good indulgence. But that does not show the real picture of the economy. The robustness, if at all there is, can be seen from January onwards because at that point in time, the real difference will be seen in the economy,” Chaba said. For MG Motor, he said the company is still doing good because of the Hector SUV. “We have some backlog of around 9,000 orders offhand and some EVs. We have just finished production of 1,000 EVs and are still ramping up and managing supply and demand. So, we are in a better position.”
Asked if there is any impact as it is a Chinese company, Chaba said it evokes mixed reactions from consumers.
“The brand is British for sure though owned by Chinese and we have some real issues going on right now. The government is in a best position to handle whatever is good for our country, and we will be totally abiding by whatever policies we need to make, for the best of our country,” he said.
It is up to the customers to decide what companies they want to deal with because country of origin or ownership is one thing, but in terms of market what MG is offering is ‘made in India’, he added.
The company unveiled its premium SUV Gloster and opened the bookings at ₹1 lakh before its launch in October. To be priced at ₹32-40 lakh, it will compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.
