Hostel & PG Booking Platform PGO raises $2 M

Thinkwide’s PGO, an paying guest, hostel and co-living booking service platform, announced that it has raised $2 million to fuel its expansion.

Hari Krishna, Founder and CEO of PGO said “The new investment commitment is from city based real estate veterans, Ektha’s Sreeni Musani and IRA Reality’s Narsi Reddy Posham. This reaffirms the investor's faith in our business model and the uniqueness of our product with super niche differentiation.”

The new investments will help PGO consolidate its service offerings and lay more emphasis on enriching its technology platform, widening properties network, and foray into newer cities.

Sreeni Musani of Ektha and Narsi Reddy of IRA Reality sounded upbeat about the prospects of growing opportunities in the space given the cross migration of people and difficulties in finding hostel and PGs for the millennials.

Besides monetary funding, the strategic angel investors Sai Korrapati, SS Karthikeya, Sanjay Reddy and Anil Kumar continue to play a leading role in providing strategic and operational expertise in growing PGO.

PGO also unveiled its prime membership bookings with an access to exclusive lightning deals. Some key functions of the web app interface includes ease in handling with instant alerts to stay seekers and the providers, and also deals with both traditional and emerging co-living segments.

Since its launch in July 2018, PGO has expanded field operations to top 4 cities with 70% foot print and added 13,072 properties and 6,33,624 beds.