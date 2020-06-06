Companies

How FMCG major Marico is dealing with Covid-19

?OUR BUREAU Mumbai | Updated on June 06, 2020 Published on June 06, 2020

Marico Limited logo   -  Twitter/Marico Limited

With the situation gradually improving, the month of May saw a near-normal throughput in all the categories except the premium personal care business

The Covid-19 pandemic followed by the nation-wide lockdown announced by the government resulted in significant disruptions in the business and operations of the company said FMCG major Marico Limited on Friday.

The last week of March and the first fortnight of April this year witnessed significant disruptions in the business and operations of the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company resumed operations in its edible oils and foods businesses in early April, as servicing of food and grocery items of daily use were permitted by the government. The hair oils and personal care operations resumed in late April to early May.

“With the situation gradually improving, the month of May saw a near-normal throughput in all the categories except the premium personal care business. The company continues to evaluate the impact of the pandemic as the situation evolves,” it said.

Although there have been intermittent challenges on labour availability caused by a mass exodus of migrant labour to their hometown in the past few weeks, the company is mitigating this risk through an alternate arrangement for sourcing labour as well as augmenting additional capacities, it said.

It has also adopted emerging technologies like video analytics, artificial intelligence along with the contactless automated screening of all its members to ensure adherence to the physical distancing and safety protocols in factories, it said.

Supply chain

“The early disruptions caused in the supply chain are being partially countered as the company has adopted newer and alternate models like directly supply to distributors and large modern trade stores thereby compressing the supply chain time,” it explained.

When it comes to distribution, to improve the reach of food and grocery items of daily use to the consumers, the company adopted several approaches which included tying up with food-service aggregators and other logistics partners, launching a direct to consumer portal, tele-caller facility for direct reach to the top retail outlets and introducing a retailer and consumer-ordering app, among others.

The company has also been focused on a digital transformation journey to enhance consumer engagement, drive sales through e-commerce and build data analytics capabilities for faster and efficient decision-making across the value chain.

The company’s overall business has experienced gradual improvement from the mid of April to till date and is currently clocking more than 90 per cent of the FY20 average monthly sales, it said.

As the company continues business and operations even during the lockdown period, albeit at a relatively reduced scale, there has been no significant impact on its liquidity position and hence is in a comfortable place to meet its commitments, it said. It continues to drive profitable operations and enjoys a comfortable net cash surplus situation, it added.

Marico is watchful about the future as it unfolds and much will depend on the extent of the spread of Covid-19 in India and overseas and how the on-ground environment develops in conjunction with the response of respective Governments, it noted.

“The company expects to witness changes both, in the business environment as well as consumer sentiments, but at the same time believes that it is well positioned to come out stronger from this crisis on the back of innovation, agile execution, prudent cost management and portfolio of trusted brands,” it said.

Published on June 06, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
Marico Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pharma supply chain yet to get back to normalcy: US Pharmacopeia
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.