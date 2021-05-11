HSIL nets Rs 33 cr in Q4, recommends dividend

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
HSIL Limited has posted a profit of ₹33 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a profit of ₹3.38 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. The company registered a total income of ₹638 crore as against ₹468 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company posted a profit of ₹88 crore and total income of ₹1,881 crore as against a profit of ₹48.42 crore and total income of ₹1,879 crore for the previous fiscal.
Also read: HSIL to invest ₹220 cr in AGI Glaspac’s new greenfield unit, ₹100 cr on pipes unit in Telangana
Packaging Products Division witnessed increased demand for glass bottles from multiple user segments thereby driving better volumes. The Board recommended a Dividend @ 200% ₹4 per equity share of ₹2 each.
Sandip Somany, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, HSIL Limited in a statement said, “Despite nation-wide lockdown at the beginning of the year, I am pleased with our Q4 FY2021 performance and we have closed an otherwise challenging year on a strong note. For our future growth, we are investing in a greenfield project for speciality glass packaging and increasing our plastic pipes and fittings plant capacity.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...