HSIL nets Rs 33 cr in Q4, recommends dividend

HSIL Limited has posted a profit of ₹33 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a profit of ₹3.38 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. The company registered a total income of ₹638 crore as against ₹468 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company posted a profit of ₹88 crore and total income of ₹1,881 crore as against a profit of ₹48.42 crore and total income of ₹1,879 crore for the previous fiscal.

Packaging Products Division witnessed increased demand for glass bottles from multiple user segments thereby driving better volumes. The Board recommended a Dividend @ 200% ₹4 per equity share of ₹2 each.

Sandip Somany, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, HSIL Limited in a statement said, “Despite nation-wide lockdown at the beginning of the year, I am pleased with our Q4 FY2021 performance and we have closed an otherwise challenging year on a strong note. For our future growth, we are investing in a greenfield project for speciality glass packaging and increasing our plastic pipes and fittings plant capacity.”