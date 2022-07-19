HUL Q1 net profit rises 14% to ₹2,391 crore

FMCG major, Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of 13.85 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,391 crore for Q1 F23.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,100 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income was up 20.36 per cent during the quarter under review at ₹14,757 crore and stood at ₹12,260 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were higher 20.79 per cent at ₹11,531 crore as compared to ₹9,546 crore in Q1 of last fiscal.

"In an environment which remains challenging, marked by unprecedented inflation, and consequential impact on consumption, we have delivered yet another quarter of robust top-line and bottom-line performance," HUL CEO and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta said.

The company grew competitively, whilst protecting its business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range, he added.

On the outlook, he said, "while there are near-term concerns around inflation, the recent softening of commodities, forecast of a normal monsoon, and monetary/ fiscal measures taken by the government augur well for the industry".

"We are confident of the medium for long-term prospects of the Indian FMCG sector and remain focused on delivering a consistent, competitive, profitable, and responsible growth," he said.

HUL said, in Q1 FY23, its home care segment delivered 30 per cent growth driven by strong performance in fabric wash and household care, with both categories growing in high double-digits.

Shares of HUL on Tuesday settled at ₹2,566 on BSE, up 0.52 per cent from the previous close.