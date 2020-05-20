Hyundai India launches new Verna starting at ₹9.30 lakh

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday launched the facelift of its mid-size sedan Verna priced between ₹9.30 lakh and ₹15.10 lakh (introductory price, ex-showroom).

The latest Verna is also available in 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI engine with 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, apart from 1.5 Litre BS6 Petrol with 6-speed Manual Transmission and Intelligent Variable Transmission, and 1.5L BS6 Diesel with 6-speed Manual Transmission and 6-speed Automatic Transmission, offering superior power, performance and fuel efficiency, the company said.

While the 1.5 Litre petrol version is available between ₹9.30 lakh and ₹13.85 lakh, the diesel variant is priced at ₹10.65 lakh to ₹15.10 lakh. The 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI is available at ₹13.99 lakh (all ex-showroom).

“The spirited new Verna is an all-rounder sedan with Human Technology Connect comprising futuristic design, Smart Connect, ingenious detailing and superior dynamics for new age aspirational customers. The brand Verna has been a landmark in Hyundai growth story winning many prestigious accolades worldwide,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

The company said it will provide 'Wonder Warranty' options - three Years/unlimited kms or four years/60 000kms or five years/50 000 kms for the new Verna. Hyundai is also offering the three years - Road-Side Assistance, Blue Link subscription and Map updates along with 15th day home visit. Like other Hyundai products the new Verna will also offer lowest cost of maintenance in its segment.

HMIL said Verna that competes with the likes of Honda City, has over 5.28 lakh customers in domestic and export markets.