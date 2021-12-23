Hyundai launches Bluelink Championship to encourage customers on connected technology

Scaling the population peak in India
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has launched ‘Hyundai Bluelink Championship”, an initiative to encourage customers to inculcate best driving practices using ‘Bluelink’, its connected technology.
The month-long programme will kick off on January 4 for which registrations started on Thursday. Customers whose cars have Bluelink technology can participate and compete with others on basis of their driving behaviour. The winners of the championship will be selected region-wise as per score and ranking and the top three winners from each region will be awarded attractive gift vouchers and rest of the participants will be awarded e-trophies.
With this championship, HMIL aims to create awareness for its customers and help them improve their driving style and performance. The championship is targeted at sensitising the Hyundai car owners towards the importance of driving behaviour and their usage of Bluelink connected technology, it said.
The Bluelink champions will be identified based on parameters such as smooth driving, over-speeding, sudden braking and acceleration, distance travelled, and more. HMIL also said that the data will be analysed through the Bluelink system mapping and the driving score of individual drivers from 0 to 100 points. The Bluelink technology will not only provide personalised driving scores for customers but also offer them tips to improve their driving habits.
“At Hyundai, we are developing technologies that are intelligent, advanced and future ready. Hyundai debuted the concept of connected technology in the Indian automotive industry in 2019 with the Venue. Since then, Bluelink technology has become the safest and smartest way for an individual to stay connected ‘on the go’. We will continue to adopt more and more digital initiatives with these innovative and engaging campaigns to lead the industry with thoughtful innovations for enhanced customer delight,” S S Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said.
