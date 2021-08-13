Hyundai launches 'Freedom Drive' service camp for customers

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday launched ‘Freedom Drive’ -- a nationwide seven-day, free car maintenance workshops between August 14 and 21, in which it is offering various benefits to its customers.
For instance, the workshop shop camp will offer benefits such as 10 per cent discount on extended warranty, 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance and 15 per cent discount on mechanical labour for customers whose car service was due between January-June this year but could not get it serviced in this period.
“Hyundai Freedom Drive is a nationwide service camp conceptualised to provide a seamless service experience and enhanced peace of mind for our customers,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL, said.
As part of this programme, the company is offering 360° digital and contactless service, it said adding that the service booking could be done online with pick and drop service, and online payment.
Customers can also use Hyundai Chatbot to look up new vehicles, book test drive, make bookings or even schedule service of their vehicles, the company added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...