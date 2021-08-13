Hyundai launches 'Freedom Drive' service camp for customers

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday launched ‘Freedom Drive’ -- a nationwide seven-day, free car maintenance workshops between August 14 and 21, in which it is offering various benefits to its customers.

For instance, the workshop shop camp will offer benefits such as 10 per cent discount on extended warranty, 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance and 15 per cent discount on mechanical labour for customers whose car service was due between January-June this year but could not get it serviced in this period.

“Hyundai Freedom Drive is a nationwide service camp conceptualised to provide a seamless service experience and enhanced peace of mind for our customers,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL, said.

As part of this programme, the company is offering 360° digital and contactless service, it said adding that the service booking could be done online with pick and drop service, and online payment.

Customers can also use Hyundai Chatbot to look up new vehicles, book test drive, make bookings or even schedule service of their vehicles, the company added.