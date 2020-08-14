Hyundai launches ‘Mobility Membership’ for all customers

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Thursday launched ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ — a one stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey.
‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ has been curated across categories to provide exclusive benefits and enhanced convenience for all its new customers, the company said adding that this is specially launched for the Indian market and a first in Hyundai’s global history.
“Building on the strength of Hyundai’s ‘Future Ready’ Business Strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ for an unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.
HMIL has partnered with 21 companies such as Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Chaayos, Oyo, Portronics, Lenskart, Housejoy and Vedantu.
With the new ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, HMIL will continue to build a strong connection with its customers and keep adding additional partners and benefits regularly to ensure a ‘Happy Life for Hyundai Car Owners’, Kim said.
The company will cater to the diverse needs of its customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative.
Kim further added, “Beginning the journey with more than 20 distinct partners under one platform and no membership fee, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’ will create value proposition further leading to enhanced customer convenience and satisfaction.”
The company said these partners will form an ecosystem catering to the three key pillars of customer needs including ‘Core Car-Care free Driving’ — a one-stop solution that caters to all car needs with partners like Shell and JK Tyre; Mobility-Always on the move, Smart Mobility options for all travel needs with partners including Revv, Zoomcar, Avis, Savaari and DriveU.
And, also lifestyle benefits to offer convenience for daily transactions, the company added.
According to Brijesh Gubbi Suresh, Assistant Vice President - New Business Strategy Group, HMIL, the company will enrol all Hyundai customers in India over the next few months, as they are also potential customers in future.
“This is a unique loyalty programme that we have launched and unlike other competitors, there are no charges or hidden charges to get the membership. All new customers will automatically enrol in this programme without any charges,” he said.
