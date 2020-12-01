Companies

Hyundai Motor reports highest ever November sales at 48,800 units

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday reported the highest ever November month sales in the domestic market at 48,800 units, up 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 44,600 units in the corresponding month last year.

The company said it built a strong sales momentum that was driven by festive demand this year, through a line-up of products such as the all-new i20, Creta, Verna, Venue, Aura and Grand i10 Nios.

"The recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post-Diwali period for HMIL and facilitated a sales growth of 9.4 per cent in November over the same period last year," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL said.

sales
Hyundai Motor India
