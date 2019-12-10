Companies

Hyundai to increase vehicle prices from January 2020

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

File photo   -  REUTERS

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire product range from next month to primarily offset impact of rising input costs.

“The extent of price increase may vary for different models and fuel types,” HMIL said in a statement.

The company, however, did not share details of model wise price change.

The increase has been necessitated on account of rise in input and material costs, it added.

The company is working out on details and would share the details of the model wise price hike later this month.

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have already announced to hike prices from January 2020.

Published on December 10, 2019
Hyundai Motor India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India has to stay competitive in global business world: Kohler