Companies

Hyundai i20

Hyundai unveils i20 under N Line range

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 24, 2021

S.S. Kim, MD&CEO Hyundai Motor India Ltd. unveiling the Hyundai i20 N-Line series in New Delhi on August 24, 2021.   -  Kamal Narang

To be launched next month starts booking at ₹25,000

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday unveiled and opened bookings for its i20 N Line, the first model to debut under the N Line range of cars for India.

Deriving inspiration from Motorsports styling, i20 N Line fuses exhilarating style with a dynamic driving experience to deliver excitement every day, the company said adding that the customers can book the vehicle across Signature dealerships for ₹25,000. It will be launched next month.

“The N Line range will introduce customers to a car that truly epitomise driving passion, making sure sporty and fun driving experiences are accessible to all. Our first model to spearhead the range introduction to India, the i20 N Line has now been unveiled, once again showcasing our commitment to redefining mobility for Indian customers," S S Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said.

Hyundai i20 N Line personifies the fusion of driving excitement, energetic design and advanced technology, to create a car that truly delivers everyday excitement, he said.

Targeting millennials, the dynamic and exhilarating style of i20 N Line showcases it is Motorsport inspired DNA, and its built for the athletic, individualistic and outgoing driving enthusiasts, the company said.

Specs

It is powered by a 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine with a 7-Speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a 6-Speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT). The engine is tuned to produce 88.3 kW (120 PS)/ 6000 r/min of maximum power and 172 Nm (17.5 kgm)/ 1500-4000 r/min of maximum torque.

With this configuration, i20 N Line can achieve 0–100 Kmph acceleration time of 9.9 seconds (based on internal testing). While easily achieving a sporty and exhilarating drive, i20 N Line is also very efficient, and achieves a mileage of 20 kmpl, the company added.

Published on August 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Hyundai Motor India
New launches
cars
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like