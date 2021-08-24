Hyundai unveils i20 under N Line range

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday unveiled and opened bookings for its i20 N Line, the first model to debut under the N Line range of cars for India.

Deriving inspiration from Motorsports styling, i20 N Line fuses exhilarating style with a dynamic driving experience to deliver excitement every day, the company said adding that the customers can book the vehicle across Signature dealerships for ₹25,000. It will be launched next month.

“The N Line range will introduce customers to a car that truly epitomise driving passion, making sure sporty and fun driving experiences are accessible to all. Our first model to spearhead the range introduction to India, the i20 N Line has now been unveiled, once again showcasing our commitment to redefining mobility for Indian customers," S S Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said.

Hyundai i20 N Line personifies the fusion of driving excitement, energetic design and advanced technology, to create a car that truly delivers everyday excitement, he said.

Targeting millennials, the dynamic and exhilarating style of i20 N Line showcases it is Motorsport inspired DNA, and its built for the athletic, individualistic and outgoing driving enthusiasts, the company said.

Specs

It is powered by a 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine with a 7-Speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a 6-Speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT). The engine is tuned to produce 88.3 kW (120 PS)/ 6000 r/min of maximum power and 172 Nm (17.5 kgm)/ 1500-4000 r/min of maximum torque.

With this configuration, i20 N Line can achieve 0–100 Kmph acceleration time of 9.9 seconds (based on internal testing). While easily achieving a sporty and exhilarating drive, i20 N Line is also very efficient, and achieves a mileage of 20 kmpl, the company added.