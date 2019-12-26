I-T searches at Dishman Carbogen Amcis offices

A Look-back at Tech 2019
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd on Thursday said Income Tax Department has conducted search at its offices and manufacturing sites and the search operation was concluded on December 25.
“The officials of Income-Tax Department conducted search at the Company“s Offices and Manufacturing sites. Company has extended full co-operation to the officials during the search and provided all the information sought,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company further noted that it follows the highest standards of corporate governance and financial discipline.
“Our systems and processes are benchmarked by competent auditing and accounting standards, our dealings with our partners, investors, financial institutions and our clients are transparent and of the highest Industry standards,” the filing added.
The shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd were trading at Rs 77.90, up 8.04 per cent on BSE in morning trade.
Artificial Intelligence everywhere Anyone would be forgiven for being heartily sick of hearing the term ...
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...