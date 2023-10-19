Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, said in a statement on Thursday that it has witnessed “significant growth” in viewership for the first 11 matches of the tournament. Quoting BARC data, the broadcaster said live broadcast of the first 11 matches of the tournament, which included two India matches, has been watched by 268 million viewers. It added that nearly 96 million young working professionals, aged 22-40 years, tuned in for these matches.

“The tournament has clocked more than 59 billion minutes of watch-time (viewership), a growth of 22 per cent, compared to the 2019 edition. Additionally, the consumption among premium audiences witnessed remarkable growth, with audiences in NCCS A garnering a growth of 40 per cent and NCCS B growing by 24 per cent,” it added. The peak live concurrency for the tournament is 56 million viewers, registered during the India vs Australia match in Chennai on October 8, it added.

Star Sports has been producing 11 feeds for ICC Men’s CWC 2023, which includes feeds in 9 different languages (English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam) and two additional vertical feeds (Max View) for Disney+ Hotstar.Star Sports spokesperson

“The ICC Men’s CWC 2023 is off to a solid start with significant growth in TV viewership compared to the previous edition. With heightened buzz around the Ind v Pak match, recent upsets and growing interest in the fluctuating fortunes of popular teams, the tournament is set for a spike in interest and engagement,” a spokesperson for Star Sports added.