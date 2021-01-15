ICSI National Awards: ITC adjudged ‘best governed company’

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
ITC Limited has been adjudged ‘Best Governed Company’ at the 20th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2020 in the ‘Listed Segment: Large Category’.
The award recognises its consistent growth and performance, contributive capabilities, governance ethos, and sensitised approach towards CSR and sustainable development, the company said in a release.
The award was adjudged by a jury chaired by Justice A K Sikri, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, and International Judge, Singapore International Commercial Court.
ITC’s company secretary, Rajendra Kumar Singhi was also adjudged ‘Governance Professional of the Year’ for his contribution towards the adoption of effective governance processes, the release further added.
Singhi received the award on behalf of ITC at a ceremony held on 13th January where Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, was the Chief Guest.
