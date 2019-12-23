IFA Fund commits $6 million investments in Nu Genes

Innovation in Food and Agriculture (IFA) Fund, which is managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has committed an investment of up to $6 million to pick a minority holding in Nu Genes Private Limited, a growth-oriented nutrition crop focused seed company.

“We would like to address the future needs of farmers in adapting to climate change and provide seed traits that can be adopted in dry land and humid tropical farms with potential to provide nutrition to the needy communities,” Krishna Kumar, Chairman of Sathguru Catalysers, said.

“The investment will help us foray into international markets with crop traits that are uniquely suited in tropical agriculture environment,” PN Reddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nu Genes Seeds, said. “Our upcoming products in cereal, vegetable and grain crops are focused on stress tolerance in the light of climate change adaptation by small land holder farmers,” he said.

“Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund invests in innovation driven growth ventures with potential to transform the Agriculture and market ready food products,” an IFA Fund statement said.