Igarashi Motors India resumes operations at Chennai plants

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Auto components maker Igarashi Motors India on Monday said it has resumed operations at its manufacturing plants in Chennai with the Tamil Nadu government allowing exports units to function with 50 per cent workforce.
Last week, the company had announced closure of its manufacturing units and corporate office in Chennai from May 24 to May 30 due to restrictions imposed by the state government to curb the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
In a regulatory filing, Igarashi Motors India said pursuant to Tamil Nadu government's order permitting exports units to function with 50 per cent workforce during May 31 and June 6, "our company has resumed the operations with reduced manpower at our manufacturing units from today (May 31,2021)".
"The management taskforce of the company has taken all measures to comply with the COVID guidelines relating to safety, health, hygiene, reduced manpower, social distancing and other precautionary measures required to be taken in the prevailing situation.
The company had said a task force set up by Managing Director R Chandrasekaran would be monitoring the developments and would roll-out a slew of measures to ensure business operations, safety and wellbeing of employees.
The company, which manufactures DC motors, has two units in Chennai. It supplies to global automotive parts majors, including Bosch, Continental, Cooper, Magneti Marelli and Delphi, among others.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...