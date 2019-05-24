IGL Q4 net up 29%

Indraprastha Gas Limited has reported a net profit of ₹225.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. This is a 29 per cent increase over the ₹174.72 crore recorded in the previous financial year.

The company board has recommended a final dividend of 120 per cent (₹2.40 on equity share of ₹2 each) for the fiscal.

The capital expenditure during FY19 has been ₹738 crores and there is no debt as on March 31, 2019, a company statement said.

Total income stood 28.42 per cent higher at ₹1,752.4 crore for the quarter under review during FY19.

For the fiscal, the consolidated net profit stood 16.68 per cent higher at ₹842.1 crore. Total income during the fiscal 2018-2019 stood at ₹6,490.32 crore.

This is 27.13 per cent higher than the total income during the previous fiscal .

Gas sales volume during the year increased to 2,155 million scm (standard cubic meters) from 1,891 million scm in FY18.

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sales volume increased by 13 per cent and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) sales volumes increased by 15 per cent over the previous year’s levels.

Total gross sales value during FY19 was ₹6,337 crore against ₹4,994 crore achieved during FY18, the company statement noted.