IGL to run 55 CNG stations during lockdown in Delhi-NCR

Indraprastha Gas Ltd will be running 55 compressed natural gas (CNG) refilling outlets in Delhi-NCR during the Covid-19-related lockdown.

A statement from IGL said: “In view of the lockdown announced in NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, IGL, the supplier of CNG in these areas, has decided to rationalise its services through its select CNG stations for public fuelling.”

“A total of 55 CNG stations of IGL shall be in operation during the period of lockdown from March 23, 2020, till March 31, 2020, for public fuelling in these areas, primarily to meet the requirements of emergency vehicles and essential service vehicles,” the statement added.

IGL has around 150 CNG stations in Delhi-NCR. These are in addition to those that are operational in petrol pumps, a company official said.

“Fourty-four of these CNG stations are located in the NCT of Delhi, five in Ghaziabad, three in Noida, two in Greater Noida and one in Gurugram. The CNG stations located in DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) depots shall also be operational as per the requirements of the DTC fleet,” the IGL statement said.

IGL will continue to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to consumers as before but the disbursement of new connections has been put on hold, the statement added.