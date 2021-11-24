IIFL Securities join hands with Quicko.com to provide tax planning and filing services

IIFL Securities Limited has partnered with Quicko.com, an Ahmadabad-based fintech firm to provide hassle-free tax planning and filing services for investors and traders.

Through this partnership IIFL Securities will offer a do-it-yourself tax planning and filing platform with focus on retail investors including millennials and Gen Z.

Commenting on the partnership Nandkishore Purohit, Chief Digital Officer at IIFL Securities said, “During tax filing season, a lot of effort from the customer’s end goes into fetching multiple reports across segments consisting of statements like capital gain, profit and loss, ledger as well as contract notes for the entire year to ascertain and validate their tax liability.”