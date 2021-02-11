IIT Hyderabad-incubated PURE EV to launch electric motorcycle ETRYST 350

IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup PURE EV is set to launch its first electric motorcycle, ETRYST 350, wholly designed, developed and manufactured at Hyderabad.

The flagship product represents a leap in the Indian electric vehicles sector. The company will deploy 50 demo vehicles by the end of March 2021 across India to make them available for test drives at specific outlets.

Launch date

The company says ETRYST 350 is scheduled to hit the roads on August 15 at a price that would be economical compared to conventional motorcycles in Indian markets with similar pickup and power. PURE EV will first launch the product in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, with the highest sales numbers, after which it would expand to more outlets by the end of 2021.

It has been designed and developed at PURE EV’s technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. It delivers a top speed of 85 KMPH, offering on par ride experience with most Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) motorbikes. A single full charge will provide a range of 120 KM, till the battery has to be charged again. The vehicle is powered by a 3.5 KWH patented battery, developed by PURE EV.

The entire product engineering has been done to provide a very stable ride experience even at a speed of 85 kmph and deliver a high pickup at par with premium ICE motorcycles.

Dr Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “The launch of this high-performance motorcycle would be a demonstration of PURE EV’s significant learnings in the powertrain design and development at our R&D centre. The company’s core R&D activities are aligned keeping in mind the expectations of the average Indian customer.”

A unique battery

In India, motorcycles are more popular and have a 70 per cent market share in the total two-wheeler segment.

Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PUREV Startup, said, “With the launch of ETRYST 350, we want to make a mark in the domestic EV industry. We have taken multiple steps in the past few months to enhance the service capabilities by the invention of devices like BATRICS FARADAY, which provides remote battery service capability and comprehensive technicians training programs.”

A unique aspect of this motorcycle is the battery, designed to work under challenging environmental conditions.

PURE EV is electric vehicle vertical of the startup PuREnergy which is incubated out of IIT Hyderabad and manufactures high-performance Lithium batteries.