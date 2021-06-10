IKEA to help suppliers switch to 100% renewable electricity in India

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer, has announced a new programme in India, Poland and China that supports nearly 1,600 direct suppliers to switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity.
The company is striving towards 100 per cent renewable energy throughout the entire value chain.
The programme will be introduced this year for suppliers in Poland, China and India, who represent three of IKEA’s largest purchasing countries, followed by a stepwise global roll-out. Achieving 100 pre cent renewable electricity with these suppliers will save 670.000 tonnes CO2 emissions a year, equivalent to approximately 3 per cent of the total climate footprint of the IKEA value chain.
“India is one of IKEA’s largest purchasing countries, and we are excited to adopt this programme in this market. The programme is a critical contribution to reach our science-based targets that are aligned with the 1.5°C ambition and supports the IKEA long-term commitment to become climate positive by 2030 by reducing more greenhouse gas emissions than the value chain emits, while growing the IKEA business,” said Henrik Elm, Global Supply Manager, Inter IKEA group.
“Together with our direct suppliers we will take the necessary steps and contribute to limit climate change to 1.5°C. By working together, we can make renewable electricity both more affordable and accessible,” he said.
“At IKEA, becoming people and planet positive is an integral part of how we do business at every step. With this initiative in collaboration with our valuable partners, we will save precious resources and reduce the climate footprint. We have 50 direct suppliers with more than 400.000 co-workers in the Indian supply chain,” said Marius Martinaitis, Purchasing Manager, IKEA South Asia.
IKEA suppliers today cannot generate all their renewable electricity on-site — a majority still needs to be bought from the grid. Through this program, IKEA will have a complete offer to both support suppliers to generate renewable energy on-site and enable them to purchase the remaining part from the grid.
In addition, IKEA will continue to lead by example through its own operations. Already today, 51 per cent renewable energy consumption in IKEA stores, offices, warehouses, factories, and other operations is implemented. The goal is to reach 100 per cent renewable electricity in 2025 and by 2030 secure that all remaining energy, such as heating and cooling, is renewable as well.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...