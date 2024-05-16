India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (IMPAL), part of T S Santhanam Group (a faction of the larger TVS Group of Companies), has reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹19 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with ₹26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per equity share of ₹10 each (180 per cent) for FY24. It had declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per equity share earlier. So, the total dividend works out to ₹27 per share on a paid-up share capital of ₹12.48 crore.

Its revenue from operations was higher by 5 per cent at ₹175 crore (₹166 crore).

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax increased to ₹20 crore (₹25 crore). Revenue was higher at ₹179 crore (₹170 crore).

Annual results

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company’s standalone PAT stood at ₹73 crore (₹74 crore). Revenue from operations was higher at ₹725 crore (₹708 crore).

On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹74 crore in FY24 (₹75 crore) in FY23. Revenue increased to ₹741 crore (₹726 crore).