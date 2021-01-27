India Cements posts ₹62-cr Q3 profit amid cost control

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
India Cements on Wednesday reported an impressive performance for the December 2020 quarter with improvements in margins and profit, helped by stable prices amid a drop in sales.
For Q3 FY21, the company posted a net profit of ₹62.02 crore, against a net loss of ₹5.37 crore in the year-ago quarter. The EBIDTA margin was at 19 per cent, against 11 per cent in the previous-year period.
N Srinivasan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said some of the key measures that the company undertook during the post-lockdown phase continued to help it stay profitable.
Fixed costs were controlled without laying off a single employee during the fiscal, he said.
The cash-and-carry model in cement sale and avoiding sales below certain prices despite lower volumes also helped the company improve its bottomline, he added.
The overall volume of clinker and cement fell 11 per cent at 23.77 lakh tonnes (26.66 lakh tonnes).
Its revenue was lower at ₹1,160 crore (₹1,191 crore). But total expenses dropped to ₹1,074 crore (₹1,205 crore).
With subdued demand in the southern States, the company increased its focus on markets such as Central and East India due to strong demand and stable prices. The strategy helped it boost EBIDTA to ₹218 crore (₹132 crore).
Net plant realisation stood at ₹3,703 per tonne (₹3,342 per tonne). Capacity utilisation stood at about 50 per cent (69 per cent). The company has been seeing improvements in capacity utilisation every quarter and expects the trend to continue in Q4, too.
To a question on the increasing investment by billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, Srinivasan said: “He is a famous and outstanding investor. The fact that he has chosen to invest in India Cements...I feel good. I never comment about people investing in India Cements.”
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...