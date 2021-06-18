India Motor Parts posts ₹50-crore profit in FY21

India Motor Parts & Accessories, a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, reported a profit after tax of ₹50 crore in 2020-21 compared to ₹49 crore in FY20.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹65 crore against ₹60 crore in FY20. Its revenue was flat at ₹518 crore for FY21, according to information provided to the stock exchanges.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company’s PAT was higher at ₹19 crore (₹14 crore). Revenue was significantly higher at ₹161 crore(₹119 crore).

On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹53 crore for the year ended March 31 against ₹50 crore in the previous year. Its consolidated revenue was also flat at ₹532 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of ₹10 (100 per cent) per equity share for FY21 on the paid-up capital of ₹12.48 crore.