India will be among top world's three economies in coming decades: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that India will be among the top 3 economies in the world in the coming decade.
Ambani’s comments come in the wake of United States (US) President Donald Trump's visit to India. “The India that President Trump sees will be very different from the ones that Richard Nixon or Bill Clinton saw. While we can argue when the country will be among the top there, it will happen,” he said in a fireside chat with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Nadella was on a visit for Future Decoded, Microsoft’s annual CEO Summit.
Ambani pointed out that India’s journey from a $320 billion economy in 1992 to $3 trillion was due to rise of tech companies. The new wave, however will be driven by large scale tech adoption within the country.
“While TCS and Infosys kickstarted this, it was supercharged when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the vision of “Digital India”. He cited the example of Jio which managed to migrate 38 crore users to 4G.
Ambani also touched upon the growing appetite of tech consumption in the country and pointed out that this is a mere beginning. “Now we have the infrastructure and we are accelerating,” said Ambani.
When Nadella asked him about the need for more tech adoption amongst smaller business, Ambani said that India by default has an entrepreneurial DNA. “It is at the grassroots is the strength with 70 per cent of India’s economy and contribute 40 per cent of exports. However, there has been virtually no technology entablement and adoption,” he said.
Ambani also outlined that gaming in India could be a bigger opportunity than music and movies. eom.
