Indian food delivery firm Zomato’s revenue jumps as orders spike

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Zomato Ltd on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled as orders on its food delivery business zoomed, while higher expenses caused losses to balloon.
The Gurugram-based company also said it was investing in logistics-tech firm Shiprocket, savings app Magicpin and fitness firm CureFit and added it will invest $1 billion more over the next 1-2 years, with a large chunk likely going into the quick-commerce space.
Zomato's gross order value rose 158% for the reported quarter to 54.1 billion rupees from a year earlier, while revenue from operations jumped 140.2% to 10.24 billion rupees.
Also read: Zomato-owned Fitso sets up Daalchini’s food kiosks at its centres
It generates most of its revenue from food delivery and related fees it charges restaurants for using the company’s platform.
However, the company reported a wider loss for the quarter ended September 30, hurt by a steep rise in branding and marketing expenses.
“While this resulted in our losses expanding further, we believe this was a great opportunity to double down on expanding our user base cost efficiently,” Zomato said in a statement.
Consolidated net loss for the food delivery company was ₹4.30 billion ($57.85 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of ₹2.30 billion a year earlier.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...