Indian Hotels inaugurates Vivanta Sikkim

Abhishek Law Kolkata | Updated on November 30, 2021

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has opened its first Vivanta property at Pakyong in Vivanta Sikkim.

With this, Indian Hotels will have eight hotels in North East India

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which owns and manages the Taj brand of hotels, has opened its first Vivanta property at Pakyong in Vivanta Sikkim.

The 50-room Vivanta Sikkim, Pakyong is located at a driving distance from the State's airport at Pakyong – a popular tourist town – and the capital city of Gangtok, the company said in a release.

The hotel will have an all day diner called Mynt, that will serve Sikkimese specialties; while Wink, the lounge bar, offers cocktails and local brews. It will also have over 300 square metres of indoor banqueting spaces and open air lawns.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have eight hotels in North East India that include four properties under-development.

Published on November 30, 2021

Sikkim
hotel and hospitality
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
