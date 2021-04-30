Indian Hotels posts ₹98-cr loss in Q4

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) has recorded a loss of ₹97.72 crore for the Q4 of FY21 compared to a profit of ₹76.29 crore at the same quarter the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations was ₹615.02 crore compared to ₹1,062.98 crore in the same period last fiscal. The hospitality company said it will raise ₹275 crore.
Commenting on the fiscal performance, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said despite the pandemic-related challenges that have impacted the travel and hospitality sector, IHCL has remained focused on executing its R.E.S.E.T 2020 strategy.
“The company has developed innovative revenue streams to meet evolving customer needs and have followed stringent spend optimization and financial prudence measures. These initiatives helped the company achieve quarter-on-quarter growth and deliver a positive EBITDA in the last two quarters of FY21. The company will continue to evolve to cater to dynamic market trends, with agility at its core.”
During FY21, IHCL signed 17 hotels and opened seven new ones. Driven by an asset-light growth strategy, approximately 80 per cent of the development pipeline comprises management contracts.
For the year ending March 31, the Board of Directors has recommended an equity dividend of 40 per cent amounting to ₹0.40 per share.
At the time of intimating the date of informing the results to the exchanges, IHCL had said that the board shall be considering fundraising options for the company, as it may deem appropriate.
The auditors’ report for IHCL said that the company has adequate funds at its disposal. The board approved the raising of long-term funds not exceeding ₹275 crore by way of External Commercial Borrowings, Foreign Currency Borrowings, Non-Convertible Debentures, Term Loans or through any other debt instrument in one or more tranches.”
The auditors pointed out that the managerial remuneration paid / payable to the Managing Director and CEO of the company mounting to ₹7.23 crore and consequently the total managerial remuneration for the financial year amounting to ₹7.23 crore exceeds the prescribed limits under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act by ₹5.91 crore.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...