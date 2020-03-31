IndianOil develops IOC CLEAN sanitiser to fight Covid-19

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has come up with IOC CLEAN, an ethyl alcohol-based hand rub solution, to sanitise hands in a bid to strengthen efforts to fight the coronavirus. It has been produced through an FDA licensed manufacturing company in Taloja, Maharashtra by IndianOil Lubes Department, a company statement said.

IndianOil plans to distribute these containers free of cost to government offices, hospitals and police. They will also be available at IndianOil petrol pumps and other locations.

Efforts are being made to line up hand sanitiser production in Kolkata, Chennai and Asaoti in the next few days, the statement added.