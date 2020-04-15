IndianOil ensuring smooth supply of petro products, LPG

IndianOil has put in place a series of measures to ensure smooth supply of petroleum products with the active participation of employees, contract labour, transporters, dealers and the LPG distributor network.

R Sravan S Rao, ED & State Head, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh State Office (TAPSO), IndianOil Corporation Ltd, said, “the Indane distributor fraternity in AP and Telangana has been working relentlessly to ensure on-time delivery of LPG cylinders.”

During these challenging times, IndianOil would ensure that every safety mandate is strictly adhered to at every Indane distributorship, delivery vans and while delivering the LPG cylinders. All safety gear like mask and sterilised gloves are being provided in enough numbers to delivery boys and customer attendants.

And all the retail outlets are ensuring sanitisation of retail outlet premises, maintaining social distancing while fuelling and providing hand-washing facility, in addition to sanitisers.

IOC Clean

IndianOil has come up with ‘IOC Clean,’ an ethyl alcohol-based hand-rub solution to sanitise hands. It has been produced through an FDA-licensed manufacturing facility in Taloja, Maharashtra, and also in Chennai by IndianOil’s Lubes department Servo.

IOC is encouraging customers to make digital payments to avoid unnecessary handling of currency notes. IOC has contributed ₹225 crore to combat the pandemic.