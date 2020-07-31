IndianOil reports lower profit, revenue in Q1

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has reported a ₹2,350.25 crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY20-21. This is lower than the ₹3,623.69 crore consolidated net profit reported by the company in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated total income for the period under review stood at ₹90,776.10 crore, significantly down from ₹1,53,111.43 crore reported in same quarter of fiscal 2019-2020.

“The revenue of the holding company and other consequential expenses during the period is decreased due to nationwide lockdown for Covid-19. The holding company's sales during April 2020 was impacted significantly by the nationwide lockdown and, consequently, capacity utilisation of the plants were lower,” IndianOil said in a statement to the BSE.

“The same has come back close to normal levels by June 2020…The holding company is positive on the long-term business outlook as well as its financial position. However, the holding company is closely monitoring any material changes to future economic conditions,” the statement added.