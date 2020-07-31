Companies

IndianOil reports lower profit, revenue in Q1

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 31, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has reported a ₹2,350.25 crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY20-21

Revenue hit by lockdown due to the pandemic

Consolidated total income for the period under review stood at ₹90,776.10 crore, significantly down from ₹1,53,111.43 crore reported in same quarter of fiscal 2019-2020.

“The revenue of the holding company and other consequential expenses during the period is decreased due to nationwide lockdown for Covid-19. The holding company's sales during April 2020 was impacted significantly by the nationwide lockdown and, consequently, capacity utilisation of the plants were lower,” IndianOil said in a statement to the BSE.

“The same has come back close to normal levels by June 2020…The holding company is positive on the long-term business outlook as well as its financial position. However, the holding company is closely monitoring any material changes to future economic conditions,” the statement added.

Published on July 31, 2020
Quarterly Results
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
