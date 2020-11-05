IndiGo scouts for engines for its expanding fleet

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Delhi-based low-cost airline IndiGo is in the market seeking engines for the Airbus aircraft it has placed an order for.
There is no clarity on the number of engines that IndiGo is looking for, the number of aircraft involved and the timeline. IndiGo, too, declined to comment on the subject.
IndiGo placed a firm order for 300 Airbus A-320 New Engine Option (NEO) aircraft, which were a mix of A320 NEO, A321 NEO and A321 XLR or Extra Long Range aircraft in October last year. This order took Indigo’s total aircraft order of A320 NEO family aircraft to 730.
The book value of the order was estimated at $30-33 billion, although aircraft manufacturers are known to give huge discounts when bulk orders are placed. The delivery schedule for these aircraft, or the engines which will be fitted on them were not announced then.
Incidentally in June last year, IndiGo ordered CFM International LEAP 1-A engines to power 280 Airbus A-320 Neo and Airbus A-321 Neo aircraft in its fleet. The $20-billion order at list price meant IndiGo was moving away from Pratt & Whitney, whose engines have been facing problems for a while now.
At an analyst call on October 29 soon after the second quarter results for this fiscal were announced, Ronojoy Dutta, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer IndiGo, had said that in fiscal year 2022, the airline will be down slightly (in terms of inducting aircraft) while in 2023 it will be up again (in term of aircraft induction).
He also said that the airline fleet plan was stable and had not changed much and was proceeding according to plan.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...