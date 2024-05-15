Singapore’s APRIL group, one of the largest global fibre, pulp and paper producers, has acquired a controlling stake in Origami, India’s leading consumer tissue products company.

This marks the entrance of APRIL, a member of Singapore-headquartered RGE Group of companies, into the fast-growing India tissue and personal hygiene market, a company statement said.

Origami is a fully integrated operational firm with tissue paper mills and converting plants operating at multiple locations and distribution centers across the country. It manufactures an extensive product range covering facial tissues, paper napkins, toilet tissue rolls, kitchen towels, hand towels, and wet wipes under the Origami and affiliated brands.

Founders to hold minority stake

Founded in 1995, Origami will see its founders continuing to hold a significant minority stake in the company and continue to lead the business after the completion of the acquisition.

“The Indian tissue market is rapidly expanding, driven by consumers’ evolving perceptions and habits on hygiene and personal care,” said Suneel Kulkarni, Country Head, APRIL India & Subcontinent. “By bringing together APRIL and Origami, we’re well placed to serve the growing national demand for high quality, sustainable personal hygiene products.”

APRIL has been a leading exporter of pulp and paper products to India over the past 25 years. The acquisition of the controlling stake of Origami is part of APRIL’s strategy to expand its global footprint into the world’s most populous markets following recent investments into the tissue markets in China, South-East Asia and Brazil.

In India, APRIL plans to integrate leading local enterprises into its global growth plans and provide the resources to upgrade technology and processes to provide world class environmental conscious products at affordable prices.

APRIL’s acquisition of the controlling stake in Origami also enables the group to “Make in India” to further support foreign direct investment in local production, the statement said.