PB Fintech’s top executives, Alok Bansal and Yashish Dahiya, sold 83.7 lakh shares or 1.86 per cent stake in the insurance aggregator for ₹1,109 crore in block deals, exchange data showed. The shares were sold at ₹1,325.15 apiece on the NSE. The shares were picked up by global and domestic funds.

Societe Generale bought 15.95 lakh shares for ₹211.4 crore, Axis Mutual Fund bought 13 lakh shares for ₹172 crore, Morgan Stanley Asia 16.65 lakh shares for ₹220.6 crore. Other investors included Goldman Sachs, HDFC MF, HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life.

Dahiya is the Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of the fintech platform and Bansal is Vice-Chairman and whole time director.