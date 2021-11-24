IndoSpace, KSH Infra ink pact to develop logistics parks across India

IndoSpace has committed ₹1,000 crore in a new joint venture with KSH Infra to develop a 10 million square feet portfolio of warehousing and logistics parks across the country, over the next five years.

The JV will focus on premium micro-markets such as Pune, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru.

Speaking about the partnership, Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman, Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, “Due to pent-up demand, the opportunity is enormous. As a market leader, we are always on the lookout to deliver on our promise of a world-class warehousing backbone to India’s growth. We are delighted to partner with a reputed and renowned brand like KSH INFRA. With its established and proven expertise, it is sure to add immense value to this joint venture.”

Rohit Hegde, Managing Director, KSH INFRA, said, “We see increasing demand for warehousing and industrial infrastructure from e-commerce, third party logistics, and manufacturing players looking to set up base in India. Given the immense growth opportunity, we are excited to partner with the market leader. With Indospace, we plan to expand our footprint pan India.”

IndoSpace has a network of 42 logistics parks with 48 million square feet delivered/under development across ten cities.