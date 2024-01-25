State-run Indraprastha Gas (IGL) on Thursday reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹476 crore for the October-December quarter in the current financial year. However, sequentially, net profit declined 14 per cent from ₹553 crore.

IGL’s consolidated total income stood at ₹3,981 crore in Q3 FY24 (₹4,145 crore in Q3 FY23 and ₹3,884 crore in Q2 FY24).

Its consolidated total expenses stood at ₹3,468 crore in Q3 FY24 (₹3,756 crore in Q3 FY23 and ₹3,270 crore in Q2 FY24).

IGL supplies compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles and piped natural gas (PNG) for households in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Its sales volume in Q3 FY24 stood at 8.5 million standard cubic meters per day (MSCMD), up 4.4 per cent year on year. Sequentiallt, the company’s total volume was up 2 per cent.

IGL’s CNG sales volume increased 4 per cent year on year to 6.3 MSCMD, while PNG volume grew 5 per cent on an annual basis to 2.2 MSCMD in Q3 FY24.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit