Infosys, Financial Times announce strategic digital collaboration

Infosys, a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Financial Times (FT), a leading business news organizations. As the Digital Innovation Partner for the FT, Infosys will leverage digital innovation to support the latest creative and engaging data-led storytelling experiences for FT’s readers, which include some of the world’s most influential decision makers.

This new digital innovation collaboration brings together the FT’s expertise and insight with Infosys’ domain and technology capabilities to help deliver creative and immersive journalism through digital channels. The FT, which already uses technology to enhance user experience, is prioritizing engaging digital techniques to bring readers closer to the stories that matter most to them. Among the banner projects, the two companies will work on together in 2022 is a climate change-related simulation. This will take inspiration from an earlier newsroom innovation that was a strong hit with readers: the Uber Game. Here readers were put in the driving seat, immersed directly into the business model of Uber.

The FT and Infosys teams will also develop a 'crossword app', digitizing one of the most loved and traditional puzzle features of the FT for its global following. The publication’s crosswords have a loyal following that stretches back decades, and through this partnership, it will now be available to a much wider global audience in an engaging digital format for the first time.

James Lamont, Director of Strategic Partnerships said: “Our readers expect the best from the FT and we are experimenting with exciting digital ways to bring stories and features to a wider audience. With Infosys' help, we can use technology better and faster to deliver Editorial features in more enterprising and eye-catching ways. The expertise Infosys provides to these newsroom projects will help foster a spirit of innovation and reader service that supports our mission to delight and inform the FT's audience.”

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Segment Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy at Infosys, emphasized: “Enhancing in-depth journalism from the FT with the power of digital technology from Infosys offers an exciting opportunity for the global news audience and has the potential to set a new standard for news delivery. We are delighted to become the digital innovation partner of an organization consistently recognized as the world’s most iconic, credible, and influential news brand and look forward to providing exciting new technology solutions.”