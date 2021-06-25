Inox Wind loss narrows to ₹105 cr in March quarter

Inox Wind's consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹105.87 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net loss stood at ₹192.17 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, according to a a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March 2021 rose to ₹295.46 crore, compared with ₹196.74 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2020-21, consolidated net loss widened to ₹307.12 crore as against ₹279.40 crore loss in 2019-20.

Total income during the fiscal stood at ₹783.42 crore, compared with ₹784.38 crore in 2019-20.

About the COVID-19 impact, it stated that the management believes that the impact of this outbreak on the business and financial position of the group would not be significant as at the date of approval of these financial results.

The management does not see any risks in the group's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due, it added.

The group is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wind turbine generators and related services.