Instamojo strengthens logistics support services

Instamojo, a leading e-commerce platform for independent business and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands, said it had strengthened its logistics support services, to further support D2C businesses and entrepreneurs, this year-end festival season through multiple tie-ups.

To this end, the company has partnered with a few key logistics firms namely Shiprocket, Shipway, iThink Logistics, Shipyaari and Pickrr. Empowering businesses of various sizes and scale, the partnership with the shipping solution providers will enable efficient shipments for merchants, Instamojo claimed.

Instamojo has witnessed an increase in demand for logistics services over the past 8 months. Through the partnership with logistic service providers, Instamojo aims to bring various facilities such as shipping across the nation, inventory management, coverage across 29,000+ pin codes and access to various courier partners to small business owners. With this, all Instamojo online store owners can integrate their sales channels to enable smooth delivery of their products and efficiently manage their inventory.

Akash Gehani, COO & Co-founder, Instamojo, said, “Shifts in the consumer and technology landscape over the past few years have made it imperative for small businesses to move online. As the D2C model becomes an effective solution to catalyse the recovery of businesses in the new normal, we are pleased to partner with our logistics solution providers to further empower entrepreneurs and business owners on our platform.”

He also added that post the launch of the beta version of Instamojo's e-commerce solutions, it had received tremendous response from merchants across the country, especially from the non-metros. Instamojo said that by facilitating seamless logistics, they hope to see businesses scale further and faster.

Instamojo focusses on digital growth

Gehani also said, “It is heartening to see the digital growth of this sector which is mostly defined by traditional business models. As more businesses adapt to the online DTC model, we look forward to supporting small business owners on their journey towards growth and digital independence.”

Instamojo said that it offers merchants the tools to build and manage their own business website, along with other integrated services that include digital payments, logistics, instant pay-outs, access to credit, marketing tools and CRM for businesses to gain visibility.

Instamojo said it currently has a merchant base of more than 2 million small business owners. The company aims to onboard more than 250,000 additional small businesses by the end of FY’22.