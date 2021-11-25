Instamojo strengthens logistics support services

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Instamojo, a leading e-commerce platform for independent business and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands, said it had strengthened its logistics support services, to further support D2C businesses and entrepreneurs, this year-end festival season through multiple tie-ups.
To this end, the company has partnered with a few key logistics firms namely Shiprocket, Shipway, iThink Logistics, Shipyaari and Pickrr. Empowering businesses of various sizes and scale, the partnership with the shipping solution providers will enable efficient shipments for merchants, Instamojo claimed.
Instamojo has witnessed an increase in demand for logistics services over the past 8 months. Through the partnership with logistic service providers, Instamojo aims to bring various facilities such as shipping across the nation, inventory management, coverage across 29,000+ pin codes and access to various courier partners to small business owners. With this, all Instamojo online store owners can integrate their sales channels to enable smooth delivery of their products and efficiently manage their inventory.
Also read: Instamojo aims to increase revenue contribution of e-commerce vertical to 40% by FY 2024
Akash Gehani, COO & Co-founder, Instamojo, said, “Shifts in the consumer and technology landscape over the past few years have made it imperative for small businesses to move online. As the D2C model becomes an effective solution to catalyse the recovery of businesses in the new normal, we are pleased to partner with our logistics solution providers to further empower entrepreneurs and business owners on our platform.”
He also added that post the launch of the beta version of Instamojo's e-commerce solutions, it had received tremendous response from merchants across the country, especially from the non-metros. Instamojo said that by facilitating seamless logistics, they hope to see businesses scale further and faster.
Gehani also said, “It is heartening to see the digital growth of this sector which is mostly defined by traditional business models. As more businesses adapt to the online DTC model, we look forward to supporting small business owners on their journey towards growth and digital independence.”
Instamojo said that it offers merchants the tools to build and manage their own business website, along with other integrated services that include digital payments, logistics, instant pay-outs, access to credit, marketing tools and CRM for businesses to gain visibility.
Instamojo said it currently has a merchant base of more than 2 million small business owners. The company aims to onboard more than 250,000 additional small businesses by the end of FY’22.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...