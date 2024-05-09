Intellect Design Arena Ltd, the Chennai-based fintech company reported a reduced net profit of ₹85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, as against ₹91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The net profit was without considering one-off exceptional item of MAT credit write-off of ₹12.51 crore in Q4FY24, says a release. Total revenue for Q4FY24 stood at ₹612 crore (₹621 crore).

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a net profit of ₹334 crore. The profit after tax was without considering one-off exceptional item of MAT credit write-off of ₹12.51 crore in Q4FY24, as against ₹267 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue was up 12 per cent to ₹2,513 crore, the release said.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹3.50 per share on the face value of ₹5 each on equity shares, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.