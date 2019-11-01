Intergrow Brands secures Rs 80-cr PE funding

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless on-ear headphones review
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Intergrow Brands Pvt Ltd, the Kerala-based food and beverages company, has secured Rs 80-crore funding from Investcorp, a Bahrain-based private equity firm.
Intergrow Brands, which was formerly known as Intergrow Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd, is part of Synthite Group, one of the largest value-added spices companies.
“The funds will be used for the market expansion of our brands, Kitchen Treasures and Sprig, which is a premium gourmet brand,” said Ashok Mani, MD and CEO of Intergrow Brands.
Kitchen Treasures has around 70 products in categories such as spices, masalas, pickles and culinary paste. Intergrow Brands launched its flagship Kitchen Treasures brand in April 2013.
Within a span of five years, Kitchen Treasures has emerged as the second biggest spices brand in the State. It is now focusing its expansion into the national and overseas markets, including the GCC, the US and Australia.
With the launch of the premium Sprig brand, the company has extended its profile and is all set to become an innovative national player. The brand recently launched 25 varieties of 100 per cent soluble green tea under the Sprig brand.
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
President Yoshimiro Sawa sees a lot of growth potential for this premium brand
The combined entity will be the fourth largest after Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The Indian rupee (INR) opened yesterday’s session strongly at 70.78 against its previous close of 70.89 ...
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism