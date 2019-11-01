Intergrow Brands secures Rs 80-cr PE funding

Intergrow Brands Pvt Ltd, the Kerala-based food and beverages company, has secured Rs 80-crore funding from Investcorp, a Bahrain-based private equity firm.

Intergrow Brands, which was formerly known as Intergrow Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd, is part of Synthite Group, one of the largest value-added spices companies.

“The funds will be used for the market expansion of our brands, Kitchen Treasures and Sprig, which is a premium gourmet brand,” said Ashok Mani, MD and CEO of Intergrow Brands.

Kitchen Treasures has around 70 products in categories such as spices, masalas, pickles and culinary paste. Intergrow Brands launched its flagship Kitchen Treasures brand in April 2013.

Within a span of five years, Kitchen Treasures has emerged as the second biggest spices brand in the State. It is now focusing its expansion into the national and overseas markets, including the GCC, the US and Australia.

With the launch of the premium Sprig brand, the company has extended its profile and is all set to become an innovative national player. The brand recently launched 25 varieties of 100 per cent soluble green tea under the Sprig brand.