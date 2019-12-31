IOC commissions 119th Aviation Fuel Station at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep

In a quest to unite the Indian skies, IndianOil has commissioned its 119th Aviation Fuel Station (AFS) at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep. The inaugural refuelling was done for an Alliance Air flight operating between Kochi and Agatti.

Agatti AFS is expected to cater to the aviation fuel needs of Indian Navy, Pawan Hans, Coast Guard, Alliance Air and other chartered flights.

Agatti is a scenic island that is just 7.6 km long situated on a coral atoll (called Agatti atoll). In the remote Lakshdweep islands off Kochi, Agatti is the only island with a runway strip and thus the only aerodrome in the vicinity.

Initially, the IndianOil Agatti AFS expects to service around 2-3 flights daily. The availability of jet fuel in Agatti, Lakshdweep is expected to boost tourism to the hitherto unexplored region of the country.

IndianOil Aviation Service is a leading aviation fuel solution provider in India and the most-preferred supplier of jet fuel to major international and domestic airlines. Between one sunrise and the next, IndianOil Aviation Service refuels over 2000 flights that is more than one aircraft per minute, from the bustling metros to the remote airports linking the vast Indian landscape, from the icy heights of Leh (the highest airport in the world at 10,682 ft) to the distant islands of Andaman & Nicobar.

IndianOil Aviation also caters to the fuel requirements of the Indian Defence Services, besides refuelling VVIP flights at all the airports and remote heli-pads/heli-bases across the Indian subcontinent. IndianOil is the only oil company in India to market the widest possible range of fuels used by the aviation industry in India- JP-5, Avgas 100LL, Methanol Water Mixture, Jet A-1 and aviation lubricants, etc.